O.J. Simpson: Parole Hearing To Be Televised

O.J. Simpson will soon be back on live television — for his upcoming parole hearing!

The hearing is set for Thursday, July 20, at 1pm ET and will be aired by several major networks including ESPN.

It will be streamed from the Lovelock Correction Center in Nevada where O.J. has been an inmate since 2008 — after he was sentenced to 33 years for “armed robbery” and “kidnapping” in Las Vegas in a scheme to steal sports memorabilia from the Palace Station Hotel.

His sentence came down exactly 13 years after he was acquitted on charges of murdering ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in a trial that was also televised live in 1995.

O.J. admitted to stealing the memorabilia and other items that he claimed belonged to him. In 2013, he was ordered to serve at least four more years for weapon-related charges even after several armed robbery convictions were thrown out.

The fallen former football star recently turned 70 on July 9 and could be a free man come October if his conviction is overturned.