Nick Lachey Won’t Dance Naked For ‘DWtS’

Rob Shuter reports… The latest season of “Dancing with the Stars” kicked off with its lowest ratings ever — and producers can’t count on singer Nick Lachey to save them.

“Every season the contestants wear less and less clothes, and it always works,” said a spy of the show’s regular audience-boosting stunt.

“However, this season Nick Lachey is insisting he wants to be covered up.

“Nick is a conservative guy. In his boy-band days, he would go shirtless when he had to, but he doesn’t have that young body anymore.

“Nick has made it clear he is fine with a few sparkles, but would rather not flash any flesh on the ballroom floor. He isn’t a diva — he’s just a little bit dull!”