Nick Lachey Won’t Dance Naked For ‘DWtS’

Former teen idol out to keep it clean!

Rob Shuter reports… The latest season of “Dancing with the Stars” kicked off with its lowest ratings ever — and producers can’t count on singer Nick Lachey to save them.

“Every season the contestants wear less and less clothes, and it always works,” said a spy of the show’s regular audience-boosting stunt.

“However, this season Nick Lachey is insisting he wants to be covered up.

“Nick is a conservative guy. In his boy-band days, he would go shirtless when he had to, but he doesn’t have that young body anymore.

“Nick has made it clear he is fine with a few sparkles, but would rather not flash any flesh on the ballroom floor. He isn’t a diva — he’s just a little bit dull!”

