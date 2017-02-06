‘National ENQUIRER Investigates’ Renewed For Season Two

Proving not only readers — but viewers, too — hunger for the The National ENQUIRER’s tell-it-like-it-is brand, our documentary series, National ENQUIRER Investigates, is returning for a second season!

On the heels of an overwhelmingly successful inaugural run, cable network REELZ announced the renewed partnership will begin with a second season premiere on April 12.

The new slate of 6 episodes will air at 9 p.m. EST and 6 p.m. PST on Wednesdays and will once again incorporate our unrivaled reporting with gripping insider interviews, fresh expert analysis and never-before-told details about what REALLY happened!

“The incredible response to National ENQUIRER Investigates underscores that the award-winning investigative reporting of The National ENQUIRER continues to connect with the American public as it has for more than 90 years,” said Dylan Howard, the magazine’s editor in chief and chief content officer of The ENQUIRER’s parent company, American Media, Inc.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with REELZ to deliver the kind of extraordinary stories that deliver more twists and turns than a Hollywood thriller and are delighted to become a cornerstone of the spring schedule.”

For the first season, The ENQUIRER unlocked its vault and — for the first time — revealed the full contents of its “secret” files on celebs like Charlie Sheen, Elvis Presley, Natalie Wood, O.J. Simpson and Whitney Houston and her tragic daughter Bobbi Kristina.

The second season will begin in equally dramatic — and informative — fashion, with a bombshell episode revealing NEW details about Dolly Parton’s meteoric rise from grinding poverty to atmospheric fame.

Other new, hour-long episodes will reveal the real stories behind Britney Spears’ return to the spotlight, the rogue and rowdy lifestyle of Miley Cyrus and the tumultuous and tangled relationship between Rihanna and Chris Brown.

And in keeping with The ENQUIRER’s long tradition of “true crime” reporting, two other second season episodes will train our keen eye on Jodi Arias and Charles Manson — with details about how both continue to make headlines AND money from behind bars.

“With positive viewer response and a strong partnership with The National ENQUIRER reporting team we’re very excited for more episodes of National ENQUIRER Investigates,” said Steve Cheskin, SVP of Programming at REELZ.

“At the core of the series is trusted storytelling about the real lives and real stories of celebrities. New episodes will explore the range of fame from global superstars to nefarious people whose crimes thrust them into infamy.”

National ENQUIRER Investigates is produced by Jupiter Entertainment, the true crime/mystery production powerhouse, in partnership with American Media, Inc. & The Weinstein Company (TWC).