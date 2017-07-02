‘Parks And Recreation’ Star Natalie Morales: “I’m Queer”

Natalie Morales has decided to let the world know she’s ‘Queer!’

The 32-year-old actress put out a tweet confirming her sexuality — with a link to a piece she penned for Amy Poehler’s website, “Smart Girls.”

“I’m coming out. I want the world to know,” tweeted the former “Parks And Recreation” star.

Her essay is titled, “Natalie Morales would like you to know nothing about her, except for one thing…” and takes readers inside her life story and her support of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“What queer means to me is just simply that I’m not straight. That’s all,” added the actress.

The 11-paragraph piece includes photos from Morales’ childhood and tells tales from her experiences from her school days growing up in south Florida.

“I don’t like labeling myself, or anyone else, but if it’s easier for you to understand me, what I’m saying is that I’m queer,” wrote Morales in the essay.

In addition to her work on “Parks And Rec” her acting credits include the Wall Street sequel, “Money Never Sleeps” and guest roles on HBO’s “Girls” and “The Newsroom.”

The actress did mention at the conclusion of her piece that she is currently seeing someone, but would not expose their identity.

“So while I’ll still insist on privacy, and I still don’t want you to know who I’m dating, you should know that it could be anyone,” said Morales.