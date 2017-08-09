Mischa Barton: New Crisis As Druggie Star Gets Dumped

Fallen star Mischa Barton has ditched L.A. and fled to New York — since model boyfriend James Abercrombie ditched her!

“She’s feeling heartbroken while he’s partying with gorgeous women,” an insider dished, pointing to the playboy’s recent Instagram feed, which is packed with half-naked girls. “Mischa’s devastated.”

The bust-up is the third humiliation in recent months for the troubled actress, whose career has been on the skids since her stint on “The O.C.” ended in 2007.

Broke Mischa Barton Swallows Pride, Becomes Bikini Model!

In June, she was forced to drag ex Jon Zacharias to court to ban him from circulating their sex tape.

Mischa’s 2017 began with several bangs, including getting caught in an incoherent rant on an embarrassing video, followed weeks later by an incident wherein she crashed a U-Haul truck in her apartment building’s loading zone.

“Friends are very worried about her,” revealed a source.