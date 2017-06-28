Michael Nyqvist: Screen Villain Dead At 56

Michael Nyqvist — the Swedish actor who found fame late in life with hits like “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” and “John Wick” — has passed away at the age of 56 from lung cancer.

Nyqvist was an acclaimed actor in his native Sweden before getting international attention with 2009’s “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” — later remade by Hollywood in 2011.

American studios soon began calling for the star, and he landed the coveted role of villainous Kurt Hendricks opposite Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt in 2011’s “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.”

He also found more fans as a brutal mobster looking to kill veteran hitman Keanu Reeves in 2014’s “John Wick.”

Nyqvist also continued to work steadily as a leading man in his home country — and was working on films right up to his death.