Prince Jackson Takes On Talk Of Michael Not Being His Dad

Michael Jackson‘s son Prince Jackson (right) has made a bombshell admission — he doesn’t care whether the late King of Pop was his biological father or not!

The 20-year-old says the Moonwalker took care of him and his younger siblings, sister Paris and brother Blanket, showering them with love — and that’s what counts!

“The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb,” Prince tweets.

Michael Jackson: It Was Suicide — Bombshell New Evidence!

“I was raised by my dad with my brother and sister.”

Prince’s bombshell came in response to internet speculation that Michael’s dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein (center) is his biological father.

Michael Jackson’s Traumatic Past Uncovered In New Show!

Klein’s medical assistant Debbie Rowe claims to be Prince and Paris’ mother.

Klein, who died in 2015, once hinted he was Prince and Paris’ dad, but liked to play things coy.