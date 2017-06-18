Megyn Kelly: Humiliated By Conspiracy Theorist

Megyn Kelly, who has come under fire for her upcoming interview with Alex Jones has been scooped by the noted conspiracy theorist himself!

On his “Info Wars” show, Jones divulged he had secretly recorded his day-long interview with Kelly and released the interview in full on his own website three days before the show’s Father’s Day night airing!

A voice sounding similar to the NBC News journalist is heard saying on the tape to Jones, “The next time I want to get somebody, they’re going to say, ‘Look what you did to Alex Jones.’ It’s not going to be some gotcha hit piece, I promise you that.” “If there’s one thing about me, I do what I say I’m gonna do, I don’t double-cross,” assured Kelly.

Questions about the legality of Jones’ posting and the massive about of tweets NBC received for inviting Jones on its program poured onto the internet.

Jones and his pro-Trump supporters reveled in the moment on Twitter that they embarrassed the network newswoman.

Megyn Kelly Banned From Sandy Hook Benefit Over Shock Interview

Initially, a 30-minute video was uploaded containing 10 minutes of Kelly’s pre-interview with Jones where she is attempting to get Jones to agree to do the interviewby agreeing to be fair.

“You’ll be fine with it,” said Kelly. “I’m not looking to portray you as a bogeyman… The craziest thing of all would be if some of the people who have this insane version of you in your heads walk away saying, ‘You know, I see the dad in him. I see the guy who loves those kids and is more complex than I’ve been led to believe.”

Jones intended to expose Kelly’s two-sidedness — friendly and assuring off camera but tenacious and confrontational in front of it.

It has been one fire after another to put out for Kelly since jumping to NBC. The second installment of her new Sunday night program, featuring an interview with Erin Andrews, was soundly defeated in the ratings by a rerun of the CBS mainstay, “60 Minutes” — and saw her audience drop over 40 percent from its debut episode!

Then, when word spread of her interview with Jones, who has claimed the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax, she was dropped from hosting their recent benefit gala!

“I’ve never done this…in 22 years I’ve never recorded another journalist but I knew this was a lie,” said Jones in the teaser.