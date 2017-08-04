Meghan Markle: Prince Harry’s Honey Cashes In On Fame

Prince Harry’s actress galpal Meghan Markle is getting the royal treatment on her TV series “Suits” — on the set and at the bank — after her blueblood beau went to bat for her, triggering outrage by cast-mates!

“Harry is making calls all over town on her behalf,” said one steamed source on the set to The National ENQUIRER. “It’s hard enough to make it in Hollywood — but when you’re up against somebody with a prince pushing for you, you haven’t got a chance!”

Bigwigs behind USA network’s legal drama are suddenly highlighting the 36-year-old beauty, who had a second- banana role as love interest to star Patrick J. Adams’ character until this season. Now Meghan is Harry’s squeeze and — POOF — her character Rachel Zane has been promoted from legal assistant to directing all the associates at the fictional law firm.

Prince Harry Won’t Let Meghan Meet His Granny

Sources also claim Meghan’s gotten a real-life raise. Insiders say the show execs want to milk every ratings point they can out of Meghan’s steamy relationship with her charming 32-year-old prince.

“The producers aren’t stupid,” added the snitch. “They know they have a publicity machine.” But the other cast members are fuming over the perks she’s getting.

“Producers are doing everything they can to keep her royal highness pleased — whether she deserves it or not,” said the source.