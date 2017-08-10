Mayim Bialik: Brainy Star Cashes Her Checks Worth Pennies

Mayim Bialik — who pulls in six figures for every episode of “The Big Bang Theory” — earned her Ph.D. in neuroscience, but she’s no slouch in the accounting department!

The thrifty former child star still cashes royalty checks for her appearance on “Doogie Howser, M.D.” — even though they’re worth just pennies!

Shirley Temple’s Hollywood Nightmare — Secrets Behind The Scenes!

The 41-year-old shared a shot of her payment on social media, noting: “That’s right. GROSS was $0.02. NET to me: $0.01. . . . Every penny counts.”

The former “Blossom” star appeared in only one episode of the ’90s dramedy, opposite fellow future former-kid-star-jinx beater Neil Patrick Harris.