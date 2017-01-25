Mary Tyler Moore Dead At 80

Mary Tyler Moore has passed away at the age of 80 — with friends and family rushing to say their final goodbyes after she was rushed to a Connecticut hospital.

Her longtime representative released a statement saying: “Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine…Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.”

Mary spent decades as a TV icon, first becoming a star on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” before taking the lead in “The Mary Tyler Moore” — and producing several other classic TV productions with her former husband Grant Tinker, who passed away in 2016.

As reported by The National ENQUIRER, Mary had vanished from public view while battling a host of deadly conditions — including a brain tumor, type 1 diabetes, blindness, pneumonia and bone-breaking falls.

The ENQUIRER also unearthed a series of 911 calls showing how Mary struggled in her final years — described in the report as an “elderly female … confused due to old age.”

Friends told The ENQUIRER that Mary took comfort in her final days dreaming of being reunited with her son Richard, who died of a gunshot wound in 1980. One insider reported that Mary told friends: “I’m ready … just let me die!”