Mary J. Blige Divorce Gets Ugly

Mary J. Blige is demanding her estranged husband return a Mercedes-Benz, a Range Rover — and one of her nine Grammy Awards!

She also claims Martin “Kendu” Isaacs owes her $420,000 in business expenses.

The couple married in 2003, and now he’s asking for a whopping $130,000 a month just to maintain the luxurious lifestyle he’s enjoyed since marrying the R&B singer.

Despite her heartache, Mary J. offered a shout-out to her many supporters.

“My fans have saved me,” said the 45-year-old singer, who has turned to prayer.

“It’s only when you hear people’s testimonies that ‘you saved my life’ or ‘helped me get out of an abusive relationship’ that you realize going through these hard times makes you stronger.”