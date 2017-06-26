Is Mark Wahlberg Ditching Hollywood?

In a feature tied to his record fifth Men’s Fitness magazine cover appearance, Transformers: The Last Knight star Mark Wahlberg hints that his days as a box office star may be numbered.

“I keep telling my wife I’ve got another five years to do my best work; the businesses are taking off.”

The businesses Wahlberg is referring to are companies like Performance Inspired Nutrition, Aquahydrate, Stock X, and Wahlbergers, all of which are part of the movie icon’s ever-expanding universe of ventures. Of course, for now the onetime rapper/Calvin Klein underwear model remains one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood and shows no signs of slowing down, with a spate of films and television productions on the docket.

