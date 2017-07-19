Backstage Drama!

‘Better Call Saul’ Star’s Brain Surgery Nightmare

TV hit in turmoil after Mark Margolis's traumatic accident!

“Better Call Saul” star Mark Margolis has undergone emergency brain surgery after suffering a fall off set during filming, and it has thrown his 40-year career — and the show — into doubt!

The National ENQUIRER has learned that the veteran actor, 77, plays drug cartel leader Hector “Tio” Salamanca on “Saul” — the same role he played on “Breaking Bad.”

“He’s one of the finest actors alive, regardless of whether the role requires him to speak or remain silent in a wheelchair, ringing a bell,” said “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan.

A rep for Mark said: “Doctors discovered minor brain swelling and performed a routine procedure to reduce it.”

Mark has already pulled out of the mob film “The Neighborhood,” claimed a source, and his condition could affect story lines for the upcoming season of “Saul.”

