‘Better Call Saul’ Star’s Brain Surgery Nightmare

“Better Call Saul” star Mark Margolis has undergone emergency brain surgery after suffering a fall off set during filming, and it has thrown his 40-year career — and the show — into doubt!

The National ENQUIRER has learned that the veteran actor, 77, plays drug cartel leader Hector “Tio” Salamanca on “Saul” — the same role he played on “Breaking Bad.”

“He’s one of the finest actors alive, regardless of whether the role requires him to speak or remain silent in a wheelchair, ringing a bell,” said “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan.

A rep for Mark said: “Doctors discovered minor brain swelling and performed a routine procedure to reduce it.”

Mark has already pulled out of the mob film “The Neighborhood,” claimed a source, and his condition could affect story lines for the upcoming season of “Saul.”