Mama June: Sugar Bear Abused My Children

Reality TV star Mike Thompson, aka “Sugar Bear,” is denying recent claims by his ex-wife “Mama June” Shannon that he subjected their children to “emotional and physical abuse.” Sugar Bear offered an emotional denial of the charges in an exclusive RadarOnline.com interview: “No, I never abused them kids. I loved them kids!”

The striking dust-up between the former co-stars of “Here Comes Honey Boo-Boo” and Marriage Boot Camp” veteran began when on April 10, when Mama June accused Sugar Bear of inflicting “emotional and physical scars” upon her children for years — contrary to his doting-dad image.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 17, had a serious eye injury “caused by him,” June claimed in a Page Six interview, while Alanna, 11, hasn’t had a relationship with Sugar Bear for “a long time.” This is true, June said, despite Alana’s role as a flower girl at Sugar Bear’s wedding to new wife Jennifer Lamb in January.

Radar’s sources note that June’s eldest daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Shannon-Cardwell, 22, recently moved in with Sugar Bear. Anna has been estranged from her mom since June’s 2014 split from Sugar Bear and ensuing romance with Mark McDaniel — one of June’s former boyfriends, who had been convicted of sexually abusing Anna when she was a child!

When June and Sugar Bear finally split in 2016, June began a quest to build her revenge body through gastric sleeve surgery, dieting and exercise. The journey involved losing 300 pounds and embarking on a new reality TV life in “Mama June: From Not to Hot.”