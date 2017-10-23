Madonna Ready To Help Her Son Get Into Pop Star Groove

Rob Shuter reports… Pop diva Madonna’s adorable adopted son David wants to express himself!

Insiders said the 12-year- old wants to be a big pop star — just like his Material Girl mom!

“David is really talented,” a spy revealed.

“He knows all his mom’s songs, and even Madonna would agree he sings them better than she does!

“David can also dance and is interested in taking acting lessons — something his mother should have clearly invested in.

“He’s going to be the next Justin Bieber, and his mom not only supports him, she’s encouraging him!”