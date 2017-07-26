‘SNL’ Boss Shuts Down Hosts’ Hookups With Cast

Lorne Michaels — the legendary producer behind “Saturday Night Live” — has made it clear he’s not a fan of his cast and crew hooking up with celebrity guests, claims a snitch.

Scarlett Johansson and Weekend Update’s Colin Jost have been seen hooking up, and now it has been revealed that Ben Affleck has been seeing ‘SNL’ producer Lindsay Shookus.

Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus — Secrets Of The Star’s New Girlfriend!

“This is getting ridiculous. ‘SNL’ is a comedy show, not a celebrity-dating app. The staff needs to knock it off,” the snitch dished to The National ENQUIRER’s own Rob Shuter.