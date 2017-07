Lorelei Linklater — the 24-year-old star of ‘Boyhood’ and daughter of the flick’s director Richard Linklater — was sentenced to three years of deferred probation after pleading guilty to cocaine possession!

Lorelei was arrested after a 2016 car wreck in Texas by a trooper who says she “had a blank look on her face.”

A search of her vehicle turned up pills and a bag of cocaine. Her lawyer says she “made a very simple mistake.”

She was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.