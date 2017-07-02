Lindsay Lohan’s Mom Is Hot To Be A ‘Housewife’

Lindsay Lohan’s mom, Dina Lohan, has reached out to the producers of “The Real Housewives” franchise — because she wants in on the Big Apple edition!

“They should throw me in the mix. Born and raised in New York!” Dina gushed to The National ENQUIRER’s own Rob Shuter.

But Dina shouldn’t hold her breath. Producers of the Bravo show have pooh-poohed her interest.

“Dina is great fun, but now the show is all about trying to focus on genuine relationships between women who know each other,” dished a network snitch.