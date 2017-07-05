Leonardo DiCaprio & Jonah Hill: Friends & Enemas

Leo DiCaprio may be behind svelte Jonah Hill’s amazing weight loss, according to pals.

“Leo has been a fan of colonics for a long time and was a client of a celebrity colonic clinic on Spring Street in New York City.

“The uncomfortable procedure not only helps with cleaning out your system, it can also help with weight loss and bloating.

Hollywood’s Greatest Lovers — Warren, Leonardo, Jack & More!

“Friends are wondering if Leo has introduced Jonah to the awkward routine,” a tattler revealed.

However, an insider said Leo’s “Wolf of Wall Street” wing-man Jonah has been losing weight the old-fashioned way — by working out at the gym.