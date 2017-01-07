Lee Majors: ‘Six Million Dollar Man’ Didn’t Get A Dime

His most famous character was worth a bundle, but “The Six Million Dollar Man” Lee Majors says he feeling cheated by hit ’70s series!

Lee said that every time he asks the series owner, Universal, about royalties, he’s told: “Oh, we’re still in the red! We haven’t made any money off ‘The Six Million Dollar Man!’”

Scandals Of The Game Show Legends!

“Unbelievable, huh?” added the angry actor.

“I have, like, 12.5 percent of the merchandise, and I haven’t gotten sh-t! Do you know how many dolls they must have sold?”