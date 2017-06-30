Las Vegas Necrophiliac — Homeless Man Busted With Corpse

Joseph G. Martinez was busted in Las Vegas for having sex in public — with a dead woman!

The horrific bust happened in broad daylight in Sin City, as shocked cops pulled up near a church on W. Charleston Blvd on June 29, 2017.

According to their report, the sordid scene quickly turned sickening when they found that Martizen was having sex with a corpse!

The police — who had originally been called on suspicions of a sexual assault — believe that the dead woman was a 35-year-old homeless woman who had been dead for two to four hours before Martinez had his final fling.

The dead woman had no ID on her. Her age, however, was released by the coroner’s office.

Martinez is being held on one charge of unlawful sexual penetration of a dead body. Police say that he isn’t currently a suspect in the woman’s death.