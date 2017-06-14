Kris Kristofferson’s Tragic Final Tour: ‘It’s Over’

Kris Kristofferson — now in his 80s and just a shell of his former, vibrant self — says he’s ready to call it quits!

The singer-songwriter and sometimes actor has been embarrassing himself on tour and due to shocking memory lapses, lousy guitar playing and a croaky voice.

Loretta Lynn: Struggling Country Superstar Forced To Cancel Shows

“That was horrible,” groaned Kris at a gig in Chicago’s City Winery. The writer who penned “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Sunday Mornin’ Coming Down” among other country classics, is not one to mince words.

“The only thing that matches my singing is my guitar playing. There’s no point in playing when you can’t play,” he admitted to the stunned audience. “It’s over.”

Glen Campbell — Silenced In His Sad Last Days

Kris, who earned a Golden Globe for best actor opposite Barbra Streisand in the remake of “A Star Is Born” (1976), fumbled to find his harmonica before realizing it was hanging around his neck!

“There were fears he had Alzheimer’s,” an insider told The National ENQUIRER. “But last year, they found out he has Lyme disease, which can cause memory loss and mental fog.”