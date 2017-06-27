Desperate Kris Jenner Orders Kids To Increase The Crazy

Kris Jenner called an emergency family meeting recently to discuss how low the ratings for “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” have gotten — and to work out a solution fast.

“When Kris saw that the show lost over 400,000 viewers in just one week, dropping to just 973,000 viewers, she freaked out and called an emergency meeting,” insiders told The National ENQUIRER.

Kris must get those numbers up and is desperate. She wants the kids to come up with even more outrageous story lines.”

Caitlyn Jenner: Kris Set To Blast Ex In Tell-All!

As previously reported in The ENQUIRER, ploys from the family’s momager-in-chief have included from getting the kids more involved in politics, dumping her boy toy Corey Gamble, even casting wild card characters such as Paris Jackson or O.J. Simpson to the tanking TV series.

One person missing from the meeting was the show’s executive producer, Ryan Seacrest — who seems too busy with “Live with Kelly and Ryan” for Kris’s liking.