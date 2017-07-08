Kim Kardashian’s ‘Blackface’ Backlash

Kim Kardashian was the target of online rage after appearing in a beauty ad that made her appear black!

“I love Kim but that’s (definitely) blackface in the form of makeup,” wrote one ticked-off Twitter poster.

But the 36-year-old beauty claimed the darkened images for the KKW Beauty ads were a mix of being “really tan” and a severe background contrast for the photo shoot.

“I would obviously never want to offend anyone,” said a remorseful Kim. “No one brought that to our attention. No one mentioned it.”

Still, social media didn’t buy her story, with many accusing her of purposely darkening her skin to appropriate black culture just to sell her product.