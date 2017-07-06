Kiefer Sutherland Turns Stripper During Karaoke

Musician and former 24 star Kiefer Sutherland — who has long battled the bottle and has a string of DUI arrests to show for it — reveals his boozy go-to for karaoke nights.

“If I’m drunk enough, I’ll do a song by America called “Sister Golden Hair,” the star told an interviewer.

“You have to be drunk to start, so I’d expect that my performances of it are not great.

“I’m lucky if I keep my clothes on through to the end.”

Of course, Kiefer‘s always enjoyed the nightlife, as evidence by a report in The National ENQUIRER of a night in 2012 at the private West Hollywood club Petit Ermitage, where the “Touch” to a little too touchy with fellow patrons.

It did not end well. But a good thing, in retrospect, that it wasn’t karaoke night!