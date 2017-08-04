Katie Holmes Rushes Jamie Foxx To The Altar

Katie Holmes has issued lover Jamie Foxx an ultimatum: Get serious or get lost!

For years, Katie has been secretly slipping off with Jamie for steamy love-ins because her ex, Tom Cruise, put a bizarre condition in their divorce pact, sources say — that she can’t date publicly for five years. But the time limit — and weird dating ban — expire Aug. 20.

“Now she’s demanding Jamie be a stand-up guy and go public with their romance,” snitched a spy to The National ENQUIRER. “Katie’s mad about the guy, but she’s sick and tired of his gallivanting and wants him to commit.”

Instead, Katie’s fit to be tied after Jamie boasted on a chat show that he’s been flirting up a storm with other gals. So instead of moping, she’s gone on the prowl. Sources say she and Cuba Gooding Jr. fired off sexy sparks while filming an in-flight video for Air New Zealand.

“Cuba would be a fine substitute,” noted the tattletale. “He’s free to mingle after splitting from his wife in January. And Katie loves his magnetic personality.”

Ironically, Jamie and Cuba both co-starred in flicks with Katie’s old Tomcat: Jamie in “Collateral” and Cuba in “Jerry Maguire.” If she ties the knot with either, don’t count on Tom to be the best man!