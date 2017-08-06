Kathy Bates: Why Cancer Survivor Won’t Wear Falsies

Kathy Bates has revealed she nixed getting new boobs after her 2012 double mastectomy — and only wears prostheses for her acting roles!

“I don’t have breasts, so why do I have to pretend like I do?” says 69-year-old Kathy philosophically. “That stuff isn’t important.”

Kathy Bates’ Double Mastectomy

The actress, who played Molly Brown in “Titanic,” beat ovarian cancer 14 years ago — and realized she would rather be flat than flat on her back on an operating table.

“At the last minute, I decided I was feeling so good that I didn’t want [reconstructive] surgery,” says the “Misery” Oscar winner. “I already had what I wanted most, which was to be happy, have energy, work, be with friends and live life. I feel so incredibly lucky.”