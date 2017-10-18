Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Contract Bans Nudity

The contract “Can’t Stop The Feeling” singer Justin Timberlake signed to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 4 includes something unusual for an NFL pact — a non-nudity clause!

A mole revealed the Super Bowl LII legal dictate to The National ENQUIRER‘s Rob Shuter, citing 2004’s Super Bowl XXXIII for precedent.

“The last time Justin performed, Janet Jackson’s nipple was exposed to the world,” said the source.

“The NFL wants to make sure that never happens again.

“Putting a nudity clause in his contract is only responsible given his history with the show,” the source assured, noting the league is already on defense with its national-anthem controversy.

“It makes total sense.”