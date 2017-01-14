Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel: From Tinseltown To Tennessee

Justin Timberlake, his movie-star wife Jessica Biel, and their one-year-old son Silas have uprooted to Leiper’s Fork, Tenn. — a sleepy village of 650 people!

“It’s a much-needed chance to work on their relationship outside of the spotlight,” a source revealed to The National ENQUIRER.

“Justin’s a ladies’ man, so Jess jumped at the chance to relocate somewhere without temptation!”

Tennessee-born Justin, 35, bought 126 acres of preserved land for $4 million to kick-start his new low- key lifestyle.

He also moved two of his businesses to the rural hamlet.

The singer/actor/comedian is now a regular at the Country Boy diner, and often takes the stage at local grocery store Puckett’s Bi-Rite — which doubles as a music venue!