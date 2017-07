Judy Garland’s 64-year-old daughter Lorna Luft used to play a clever trick on her junkie mom — filling prescription pill capsules with sugar!

Lorna reveals she learned the tactic from her dad, Judy’s third husband Sid Luft, who was heartbroken over “The Wizard of Oz” legend’s addiction.

Despite seeing the agony of drug abuse firsthand during her childhood, Lorna later had her own addiction issues — and doesn’t sugarcoat her problems.