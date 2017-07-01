Jon Hamm Ditches Ex For New Gal Jenny Slate

Jon Hamm says being single sucks, but after parting ways with his longtime partner Jennifer Westfeldt in 2015, the 46-year-old “Mad Men” alum appears to be starting over with a clean slate — Jenny Slate, that is!

Jon was spotted leaving the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood with the 35-year-old actress.

It took longer than expected for Jon to get over the split, says a source to The National ENQUIRER, but he’s finally getting back out there.

Interestingly enough, Jenny and Jon have been photographed together at several events this year since filming the indie drama “Aardvark,” in which they play lovers.

The former “SNL” star fell for ex Chris Evans on a film set, too!

“Jenny’s smart and she’s got sass. They’re a perfect match,” added the pal. “Everyone’s rooting for them.”