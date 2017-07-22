John Heard Dead At 72

John Heard, known for his roles in several iconic movies including “Home Alone” and “Big,” has died at 72!

The actor, who was recovering from back surgery in a Palo Alto, Calif. hotel, was found dead according to the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office. He had the minor procedure performed at Stanford Medical Center earlier in the week.

The Washington, D.C. native enjoyed a four-decades-long acting career with over 200 credits on his resume, including as the father of Macaulay Culkin in the hit 1990 comedy “Home Alone” and the 1992 sequel “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.”

He made his television acting debut in the 1975 TV War Drama, “Valley Forge” alongside Christopher Walken and his feature film debut in the 1977 movie, “Between The Lines” co-starring Jeff Goldblum and Marilu Henner.

The details of Heard’s death have not been released.