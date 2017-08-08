Joan Rivers’ Lonely Final Nights

A close pal of the Joan Rivers told The National ENQUIRER‘s Rob Shuter that the legend was so lonely during her life that she slept with the TV and lights on!

“Joan hated to be alone,” friend Amy Rosenblum revealed.

Rivers, the comedienne-turned red-carpet commentator extraordinaire, died in September 2014 after complications arose during a throat procedure at an outpatient clinic. A lawsuit brought by her daughter Melissa was later settled.

Although caustic-tongued Joan’s death brought an outpouring of warmth from fans, at least frequent foils was less kind. “She deserved to die,” said Zsa Zsa Gabor.

But that’s not the Joan that Amy recalls. She remembers once admiring a Chanel belt the star was putting on: “Joan threw it at me as a gift. She was the most special person.”