‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Jesse Williams In Ugly Divorce Battle

The divorce of “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jesse Williams and his wife, Aryn, has exploded into an ugly war — with their two toddlers stuck in the middle of the bitter battle!

In recent court papers obtained by The National ENQUIRER, furious Jesse, 35, who plays Dr. Jackson Avery on the hit medical drama, accuses Aryn of blocking him from seeing daughter Sadie, 3, and 20-month-old son Maceo!

Jesse says his wife unfairly “restricts my time with the children and decides when and for how long I may have them. She has rejected … each and every request I have made to have the children sleep over at my residence.”

Now he’s asking for a “court order for a joint physical custody parenting plan” to stop his ex from “being the sole, unregulated gatekeeper” of his time with the kids.

Meanwhile, Aryn says she’s protecting the kids’ best interests and doesn’t want them dragged into a public war — a state Jesse’s lengthy court filings seem certain to fuel!I

