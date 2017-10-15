Jesse Williams’ Brutal Divorce Settlement

Jesse Williams has agreed to fork over $160,000 to his estranged wife, Aryn Drake-Lee — and the “Grey’s Anatomy” hunk has also agreed to keep his new actress gal pal, or any other love interest, away from their two tots!

The settlement between the love rat, who plays Dr. Jackson Avery on ABC’s hit medical drama, and his estranged wife includes $100,000 in spousal and child support, plus $60,000 to pay her lawyers.

Jesse and Aryn will share custody, with the kids splitting time between mom and dad.

The pact also bans the parents from introducing a beau to the children “until the relationship has endured at least six months.”

That means Jesse’s reported new squeeze, actress Minka Kelly, will have to wait a little longer to meet his little ones!