Jealousy is breaking up the love-in between former BFFs Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone!

Sources say Emma’s “La La Land” Oscar win has jealous J.Law in a snit!

The pair is Tinseltown’s hottest young actresses — but until this year, Jen was tops.

Now she’s having to move over for Emma, who insiders are calling “the new J.Law.”

Jen’s so ticked, said a mole, she’s “trashing Emma to anyone who’ll listen and has told her team she doesn’t want to be in the same room with her.”