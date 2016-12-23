Jennifer Aniston’s Desperate Fight To Save Her Ailing Father

John Aniston‘s shabby treatment at the hands of NBC has the soap legend considering retirement — but his megastar daughter Jennifer won’t have it!

“Jen hates her father talking retirement,” a pal tells The National ENQUIRER. “She believes working keeps him healthy, vital and engaged with the world.”

John, 83, has played mobster-turned-mogul Victor Kiriakis on NBC’s Days of our Lives for 31 years — but with increasing focus on younger actors, John “told producers they can write him out,” a source says.

Jen, 47, wants her dad to fight to stay!

She “still has some clout at NBC,” and has “volunteered to go to bat for her father,” says the pal, adding producers have gotten the message.

“They’re talking about giving him a great storyline beginning in February.”