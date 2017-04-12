Country Star Jeff Cook’s Tragic Health Crisis

Jeff Cook, lead guitarist and fiddle player with the mega-selling 1980s country music band Alabama, announced that he will no longer tour with the band due to his worsening symptoms from Parkinson’s disease.

The debilitating disease “has made it extremely frustrating to try to play guitar fiddle, or sing,” said Cook, 67, in an announcement video that shows the musician sitting somberly beside his bandmates Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry, the cousins with whom he formed the band in 1969.

The Country Music Hall of Famer joins Michael J. Fox, Linda Ronstadt and former U.S. President George H. W. Bush among high-profile sufferers from the disease — a progressive, incurable nervous system disorder that causes involuntary movement and tremors.

Cook also acknowledged that he was first diagnosed and began treatment for the disease four years ago. “I have tried not to burden anybody with the details of my condition because I do not want the music to stop or the party to end,” he said in the video, first published by The Tennessean.

“Just remember,” he said. “Life is good, and as long as you’re breathing there’s no bad days.”