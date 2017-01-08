Why Jane Seymour Makes For A Great Ex-Wife

“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” star Jane Seymour has no regrets when it comes to love.

“Even though I’ve been married and divorced four times, I have a loving relationship with all my former husbands,” said Jane, crediting her mother — who spent three years in a WWII internment camp as a prisoner of war — for her perspective.

Hollywood Divorce Lawyers Dish The Dirt!

“My mother always used to tell us that when something bad happens to you, your natural instinct will be to close off your heart.”

Jane — currently living with her new man — admitted that “hanging on to pain and betrayal is hard…but it is possible to leave the pain of the past behind.”