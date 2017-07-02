James Cromwell Sentenced To Seven Days In Jail

James Cromwell would rather do hard time than pay a fine!

The Oscar-nominated actor was ordered to spend seven days in a California slammer next month after refusing to pay fines related to a protest over a natural gas power plant being built in Orange County.

Cromwell was one of six protesters who were arrested in late 2015 after staging a sit-in at the Competitive Power Ventures’ natural gas-fired power plant site. All were charged with “obstruction of traffic” by causing a traffic jam on a local highway.

They argued that their actions were justified because carbon emissions that the CPV power plant would emit pose an imminent threat to the local environment and would accelerate climate change.

Judge Timothy McElduff Jr. found all six guilty — fining each of them $250 plus a $125 surcharge — but only three of the protesters paid up!

McElduff sentenced the “Babe” and “Revenge Of The Nerds” star after granting him ample time to change his mind.

Cromwell said he hopes people realize the injustice of his jail sentence and hoped it would mobilize more people to join the picket line in front of the power plant that is still under construction.

“If we don’t stay together, nothing will change,” said Cromwell. “Power to the people.”