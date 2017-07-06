HBO’s ‘Tour de Pharmacy’ Mockumentary To Expose Drug-Ridden Cycling Controversy

Andy Samberg and Murray Miller’s next scandalous “mockumentary” is here, and this time, it’s come to sabotage the world of cycling, NationalEnquirer.com can reveal.

“Cyclists are incredible athletes as far as endurance goes,” says ex pro boxer Mike Tyson, “but a great deal of them fight like little bi***es.”

Debuting on July 8th, the bizarre HBO presentation, Tour de Pharmacy, recounts the chaotic tale of the fictitious 1982 cycling event of the year – biking’s darkest, most drug-infused time in history.

Featuring John Cena, Orlando Bloom, Freddie Highmore, J.J. Abrams, and Lance Armstrong, among others, the short film is Samberg and Miller’s second collaboration for HBO, following the highly provocative 2015 mockumentary 7 Days In Hell.

In a feast of moral depravity, where, according to Maya Rudolph, “nearly every athlete was on drugs” only the toughest are able to make it out alive.

“Oh my God he’s f***ing dead!” screams an onlooker as a drugged-up cyclist is seen flying off a cliff.

Crashes, punches and animal-like behavior take over the scene as the hunky shirtless “athletes” attempt to cross the finish line.

Tour de Pharmacy is seen from the eyes of five train wreck riders, as viewers are give an inside look into the most controversial side of the noble sport.

Stay tuned!

Tour de Pharmacy will air Saturday July 8 at 10p.m. ET, exclusively on HBO.