Gwyneth Paltrow Secretly Two-Timing Boyfriend, Say Pals

Gwyneth Paltrow’s been consciously coupling with a new man — and it ain’t boyfriend Brad Falchuk!

The blond stunner has been running her “A” game behind Brad’s back with ‘Iron Man 3’ costar James Badge Dale, sources told The National ENQUIRER. (That’s JBD at far left in the photo.)

Chris Martin: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Ex Has The Hots For Rihanna!

“James actively tried to steal Gwyneth from ex-husband Chris Martin while they were making ‘Iron Man 3’ after he heard Chris was cheating on HER!” an insider blabbed.

Although James didn’t hook up with her back then, he’s been phoning and texting Gwynnie ever since — and the whispers are he’s finally sealed the deal!

Gwyneth Paltrow Branded a Back-Stabbing Bitch!

The two have lots in common, including having been raised by showbiz parents, but some spies dished that James is motivated by more than romance.

“He’s being encouraged to get into a high-profile relationship to boost his profile,” the source told The ENQUIRER.

“And Gwyneth fits the bill!” claimed our source.