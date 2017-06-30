Gordon Ramsay Goes ‘Plane-Crazy’ Over Being Called Cheap

Gordon Ramsay is boiling mad after being caught banishing his four kids to the back of the plane while he and his wife flew first class!

Worth nearly $60 million, the 50-year-old Ramsay says he wasn’t about to spend $19,000 to fly his brood from L.A. to London — and dropped a few “F-bombs” in a vicious rant.

“You can buy a f***king car for that,” he groaned. “Why does my six-year-old need a big f***ing seat, a 10-course menu with caviar and champagne in first class?

What are they going to be like when they are 18? They are f***ed.”

Meanwhile, Ramsay’s father-in-law, Chris Hutcheson, was sentenced to six months in prison for hacking the star’s company computers, while his brothers-in-law were sentenced to four months!

No wonder he’s worried about his kids!