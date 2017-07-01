‘Golden Girls’ Reboot With ‘Gay Guy’ Cast

Rumors abound that the latest TV classic to see a reboot may be “The Golden Girls” — reimagined with four gay guys!

A new version of the beloved sitcom, featuring four gay retirees living together in Florida, has been developed by two of the geniuses behind the original show, Stan Zimmerman and James Berg.

The working title is “Silver Foxes,” and a recent table read of the pilot script included four famous faces: George Takei of “Star Trek” fame, “Will & Grace” Emmy winner Leslie Jordan, Bruce Vilanch of “Hollywood Squares” and Todd Sherry of “Parks and Recreation.”

"The show will focus on friendship and growing older, and the concept is very funny," snitches a spy.