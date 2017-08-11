George Strait Blasts Country Radio Blacklist

George Strait is firing back at the deejays who won’t play him!

George’s last album, “Cold Beer Conversation,” was his first to have ZERO top 10 hits — and now the “All My Exes Live in Texas” singer is taking potshots at country radio!

“Radio’s not playing me anymore,” he said, “which is a hard pill to swallow, after all these years.”

But 65-year-old George isn’t going quietly! Last year he wrote “Kicked Outta Country,” a song that mocks disloyal radio jocks for ignoring Johnny Cash and other greats.

George played the ditty in Las Vegas recently, quipping, “This next song was actually released on the radio. I never heard it.”

An insider told The National ENQUIRER if George released his monster hit “Amarillo by Morning” today, radio would ignore it — “because they want to play to a younger demographic.”