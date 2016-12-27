Ailing George Michael’s Descent Into Drug Addiction

Grammy Award-winning British pop singer George Michael died Christmas Day at only 53 years old — and in the year leading up to his “unexplained” death, the former Wham! frontman was battling a secret heroin addiction!

According to The Telegraph, the star had even been treated in the hospital for an overdose earlier this year.

“He’s been rushed to A&E on several occasions,” a source revealed to the British newspaper. “He used heroin. I think it’s amazing he’s lasted as long as he has.”

Police confirmed his death after finding his body at his Oxfordshire estate in England on Christmas Day. Authorities quickly declared that the death was “unexplained,” but not suspicious.

A cause of death was not immediately given, but George’s longtime manager Michael Lippman later told news outlets that his client died of “heart failure.”

“George’s immune system was shot because he was HIV positive for a very long time,” a source secretly told The National ENQUIRER. “But it was cocaine and [other] drugs that brought him down and it was speed that caused his heart to explode.”

“He knew it and he didn’t care,” the insider explained.

In the two decades preceding his untimely death, Michael constantly found himself at the center of scandal after scandal, usually due to his insatiable appetite for sex and drugs.

In 1998, the falling star made headlines when he was arrested for a “lewd act” in a public bathroom in a Beverly Hills park.

In 2004, The ENQUIRER reported that George had lost control of his BMW on a London highway and crashed into a railing.

A planned 2006 comeback for the troubled singer was derailed when — just a week after giving his first solo concert in 15 years — George was arrested on suspicion of possessing marijuana in London. Police said they found George slumped over the steering wheel of his car after complaints of a car blocking an intersection at 3:22 a.m. This didn’t seem to deter the “Careless Whisper” singer’s careless behavior, as only two years later, Michael was caught smoking crack cocaine in a public restroom in north London.

In 2010, the unraveling star was finally handed a five-year driving ban and sentenced to eight weeks in prison after crashing his Range Rover into into a shop near his home in Hampstead, north London. Michael’s lawsuit told the court the singer was “deeply ashamed” of his drug-infused antics, and that he had checked himself into rehab immediately afterward.

Michael kept a low public profile in recent years, communicating with fans only through Twitter to insist he was “perfectly fine” despite rumors.

However, just two days before Michael’s death, record producer Nile Rodgers visited the singer’s North London home to film a documentary on the iconic star’s life, titled Freedom, which is due to air in March 2017.

The pop star had even announced earlier in December that he was beginning to record a new album, to be released next year.

Sadly, Michael never got to experience the fruits of his scandal-plagued and long-attempted comeback, and passed away on Christmas Day at his home in north London.

Another source spoke to The ENQUIRER and dished that Michael was even involved in a romance from hell before his death — with boyfriend Fadi Fawaz, the one who discovered Michael’s body.

George’s publicist declared: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.

“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time.”