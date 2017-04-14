George Michael — Secret Burial To Hide His HIV Status

George Michael was buried in a secret midnight service in an elaborate plot to conceal his HIV-positive status!

A frenzy erupted when the late pop star’s boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, posted an eerie picture of a church on Instagram — leading fans to believe the Wham! star had been laid to rest.

George’s burial plans had been kept under wraps since a coroner declared he died a “natural death” at age 53 on Christmas Day 2016.

But evidence uncovered by The National ENQUIRER showed the “Careless Whisper” singer’s wild lifestyle led to his deadly HIV-positive status!

George’s autopsy revealed the hit-maker suffered from dilated cardiomyopathy — a disease where the heart muscles dilate and grow progressively thinner — which is linked to the use of cocaine and amphetamines.

The cardiomyopathy was further complicated by myocarditis, a heart inflammation common in AIDS patients!

George’s family refused to divulge any burial details, but some believed the ceremony would be held on Mother’s Day in a chapel at London’s Highgate Cemetery.

Fadi’s photo was uploaded without a caption, leading fans to think they’d missed the event.

“They finally buried George Michael. I feel like crying all over again,” one fan posted.