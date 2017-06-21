Gal Gadot: How Wonder Woman Now Owns Hollywood

Mike Walker Reports… Gollywood’s suddenly ga-ga-goo-goo over brand-new “Wonder Woman” box office giant Gal Gadot!
Some outraged fans have complained about Gal’s modest $300,000 salary for the massive hit, but now money-grubbing moguls have dubbed her their own “Gal Godde$$!”
Said My Wonder Whisperer: “It’s an astounding turnaround!
“Just weeks ago, Mike Walker scooped how nasty internet trolls were shading Gal’s allegedly teeny breasts!
“But after her sudden surprise lightning strike of worldwide rave reviews, megabuck$$ profits, plus scoring the biggest-ever weekend opening for a female director, Hollywood’s now literally stalking the perky 32-year-old!
“Studios are sending crates of movie scripts, promising Gal first pick of every litter — even before heavyweights like Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Lawrence and Anne Hathaway!
“Gal’s not just a Wonder Woman — she’s already a certifiable superstar!”