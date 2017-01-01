Fergie & Josh’s Secret Love Shack

Fergie and hubby Josh Duhamel are living up to their rep as one of the sexiest couples in show biz!

They’re celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary on Jan. 10 by slipping off to their sexy getaway in North Dakota, where they regularly retreat to “take the edge off and enjoy each other.”

“They love to go to their little love cabin to keep the heat on in their marriage — and it works!” said one insider close to the couple.

“They call it their ‘love cabin,’ and they’re not shy about sharing the reason why!”

Sources said they are excited to get back to Josh’s home state, where they leave their 3-year-old son, Axl, with his grandparents so the couple can have some quality adult time!

The source also revealed: “Fergie is taking a bunch of skimpy lingerie to keep things interesting!”